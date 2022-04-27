Russia removed as host of ’23 hockey world championship

LONDON: Russia has been removed as host of the men’s 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship, the International Ice Hockey Federation Council announced Tuesday. The tournament, originally slated for May 5-21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, will be relocated due to concern for the safety and well-being of players and fans in light of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. An alternative site will be confirmed during next month’s world championships in Finland. The IIHF Council made a similar decision earlier to withdraw the 2023 World Junior Championship that was to be held in Omsk and Novosibirsk in Russia beginning in late December.