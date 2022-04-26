Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to be made active to boost tourism, says CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has said that Balochistan Coastal Development Authority is a key institution for development of coastal areas and promotion of tourism which will be made more active and dynamic.

He was addressing the 17th meeting of the Governing Body also attended by Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hammal Kalmati, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and all the members of the Governing Body.

Secretary Fisheries Department Babar Khan Kakar presented the agenda of the Governing Body meeting.

The decisions of the meeting were ratified while the meeting also approved the budget grant-in-aid of BCDA for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting also approved the post-retirement promotion of a retired officer of BCDA. Instructing the Governing Body to hold its meetings on time, CM Balochistan said that timely decisions are important for the efficient payment of administrative and developmental matters of the institution.

He further said that he would visit the coastal areas in detail after Eid-ul-Fitr to review the progress of the ongoing development projects.

“The provision of facilities is the top priority of the government, ” the CM stressed adding that the Fisheries Department should ensure that the interests and rights of the local population are protected in all development projects in the coastal areas. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.