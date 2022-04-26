Launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan to serve as a milestone

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana has said that the launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan will serve as a milestone achieving major targets to open new avenues of tourism and project soft image of Pakistan as tourist destination.

In a statement, he said that PTDC was working to promote tourism at home and abroad through its various initiatives.

Under the project, an initiative titled Brand Pakistan had been prepared to introduce the country as a customized brand across the globe.

According to officials of PTDC, the Brand Pakistan had an exclusive tourism portal, which was meant to promote the country’s tourist attractions across the globe through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

It would provide world-class exposure to Pakistan’s tourist attractions through one click. It consisted of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them the necessary and latest information about the country’s tourist attractions.