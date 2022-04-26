IHC denies bail applications of two PTI MNAs in Sindh House attack case

The Islamabad High Court denied bail applications for PTI members of the National Assembly involved in the Sindh House attack case, prompting police to arrest MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Fahim Khan on Tuesday.

MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Fahim Khan’s bail applications were denied by Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri, who heard the case.

Both MNAs were arrested immediately after their bail was denied.

The federal capital police had arrested 13 members of the then-ruling party PTI for storming Sindh House in Islamabad on March 18, ahead of the then-no-confidence opposition’s motion against Imran Khan’s government.

According to reports, PTI dissidents who wished to vote in favor of the no-trust motion sought refuge in the Sindh Assembly. However, after staging a sit-in outside the Parliament, PTI zealots stormed the Sindh House and began smashing the main gate.

On March 19, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qadir Mandokhail petitioned an Islamabad local court to register an FIR against the PTI for the attack on the Sindh House.