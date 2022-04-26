Hot weather to continue in Punjab plains: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted very hot and humid weather across the country on Tuesday, including Islamabad and the Punjab plains.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 153, according to weather officials.

The current temperature in Lahore was 34 degrees Celsius, as hot weather combined with load shedding has made it difficult for Lahore residents to observe their fast. Furthermore, the Met Office predicts no rain in Lahore over the next 24 hours.

The weather forecast called for light rain and dust winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities such as Mansehra, Haripur, and Abbottabad. According to the Met Office, most of the country will experience very hot and dry weather; however, isolated rain-thunderstorms are possible in Kashmir and neighboring areas.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, but isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm): D.G Khan and Sargodha City 9.0, Joharabad 3.0, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 8.0, Kalam 6.0, Tirah-Khber 5.0, Pattan 4.0, Lower Dir 3.0, Dir, Mohmand Dam, Pashat and Bajaur 2.0, Khaar-Bajaur 1.0 Garhi-Dupatta, Rawalakot 2.0, Chakoti, Bandi Abbaspur, Dhulli, Chattar Kalas 1.0.

The following locations had the highest maximum temperatures (°C) on Monday: Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Mohenjo Daroa, Khairpur, Chhor, Rohri, Padidan, and Larkana 45.