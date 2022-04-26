Former DG FIA Bashir Memon get clean chit in three cases

Bashir Memon, the former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), was found not guilty on Tuesday by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool in Lahore of charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

“How far has the investigation into these incidents progressed?” The FIA’s investigation officer informed the court that the investigation had been completed.

“The FIA does not want Bashir Memon. The FIA investigation officer testified in court that “he is not involved in all three cases.”

The investigation officer’s statement was recorded by the court.

Mian Ali Ashfaq and Rana Maroof, lawyers for Bashir Memon, withdrew petitions they had filed with the Supreme Court. “The FIA was the target of our first petition. The second petition we submitted to the high court,” he said.

Bashir Memon had also appeared in court to request an extension of his interim bail conditions. He later told the media that he had full faith in the courts from the beginning.

In addition, he charged that Director-General Abbasi had turned the FIA into a political organization, saying that such organizations were doomed.

He also claimed that the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif was a hoax. “The money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif is false, as I had stated on the first day,” he said. “In the present and in the future, it is proving to be true,” he added.