Bilawal praises CEC for ‘withstanding pressure’

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday praised the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for withstanding the pressure of the former government and improving the standing of the Election Commission of Pakistan. In a press statement issued by the Bilawal House, Bilawal said, “We support all institutions in their effort to transition from controversial to constitutional roles.” “Imran Khan’s politics now is to target all institutions with his ‘Mujay Kyoon Nahi Bachaya’ campaign. His politics is now based on lies and propaganda,” he added. Bilawal said people knew the only reason Imran Khan was targeting the Election Commission of Pakistan was the CEC, his own party chose, had refused to turn the ECP into Imran Khan’s tiger force. “He has stood with his institution & the constitution; if this continues, we have hopes of seeing an empowered ECP in the future.” The PPP chairman said Imran Khan’s protest call at the ECP was a blatant pressure tactic to further bully, blackmail, and pressure the institution into not releasing damning foreign funding decisions. “All such efforts will fail. The truth will prevail, Inshallah,” he added.