Imran Khan repeats Islamabad sit-in call

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday announced sit-in in Islamabad once again. Imran Khan in a video message addressed the workers that they will have to observe a sit-in in Islamabad until the announcement of the elections. He said that for real freedom people have to come together because now is the decisive time, we have to decide whether we will be enslaved now or we will continue to be a free country. Congratulating PTI voters and supporters on their 26th foundation day of PTI, Imran Khan said that along with some friends, he founded PTI in Lahore 26 years ago. The aim was to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. “No one can make progress unless the rule of law prevails. Justice means everyone is under the law. It is not possible for the powerful to be above the law and do whatever they want,” he said. Imran Khan said that he tried his level best to bring the powerful under the law and introduced programs to uplift the marginalised society that no one in the history of Pakistan.