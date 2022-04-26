LHC issues notice to NAB on Maryam’s plea for passport

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others for April 26 on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for return of her passport. The bench also sought exit control list (ECL) rules, on the next date of hearing. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider heard the civil miscellaneous application. Advocate Ahsan Bhoon, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz, submitted that her client’s plea was related to return of her passport only. The government will review the situation about inclusion of her name in the ECL, he added. He also submitted that her client wanted to perform Umrah and requested the court for directions to return her passport. Maryam Nawaz submitted that as per the Constitution, freedom of movement was a fundamental right and the passport condition imposed through the bail granting order deprived her of the said right.