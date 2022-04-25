Regional exports up 23.50pc in 3 quarters

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 23.50pc in first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding quarters of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for $3440.687mn, which is 14.51pc of Pakistan’s overall exports of $23699.090mn during July-March (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighboring, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbor Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 51.27pc to $2126.778mn in nine months of this year from $1405.890mn during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 47.94pc to $648.936mn from $438.626mn.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 50.50pc to $369.382mn this year from $746.347mn whereas exports to India also dipped by 54.21pc to $1.006mn from $2.197. Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 53.76pc to $284.717mn from $185.165mn in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 35.86pc to $4.792 mn from $3.527mn, in addition exports to Maldives increased by 24.32pc to $5.076mn from $4.083mn, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $13392.465mn during the period under review as compared to $9465.576mn during last year, showing increase of 41.48pc. The imports from China during July-March 2021-22 were recorded at $12987.0330mn against the $9070.683mn during July-March 2020-21, showing an increase of 43.17pc during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $139.334mn against the imports of $139.626mn, decrease of 0.20pc while imports from Afghanistan increased by 3.48pc from $127.455mn to $131.897mn.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.38pc decrease from $65.144mn to $62.936mn whereas Pakistan Imports from Bangladesh recorded at $72.617mn from $61.741mn during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed increase of 24.25pc from $0.878mn to $1.091mn, it said.