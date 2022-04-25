PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 520 points to close at 46,073

A total of 368,830,284 shares, valuing Rs9.663b, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 217,565,712 shares worth Rs 5.296b the previous day. As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 163 of them recorded gain and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 46,871,500 and price per share of Rs 8.51, Telecard Limited with a volume of 35,492,500 and price per share of Rs14.21 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 31,986,000 and price per share of Rs 1.71. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs99.99 per share, closing at Rs 2,299.99 whereas the runner up was Nestle Pakistan, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 81.87 to Rs 5,700. Sanofi-AventisXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 21, closing at Rs903 followed by Thal Ind. Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs9 to close at Rs260.