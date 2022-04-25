Palm oil imports rise 46.74pc to $2.73b in 3 quarters

The palm oil imports into the country surged by 46.74pc during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The palm oil imports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $2,730.668mn against the imports of $1,860.934mn in July-March (2020-21), according to PBS data. On the other hand, the soya bean imports into the country also went up by 113.73pc to $103.283mn compared to the imports of $48.325mn during last fiscal year. On year on year basis, the palm oil imports into the country witnessed an increase of 5.43pc during March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The palm oil imports during March 2022 were recorded at $290.524mn against the imports of $275.549mn in March 2021), according to PBS data. The soya bean imports during the month under review also increased by 100pc to $11.750mn compared to the zero imports of the same month of last year. Meanwhile, on month on month basis, the palm oil imports declined by 6.21pc in March 2022 when compared to the imports of $309.766mn in February 2022. The imports of soya bean, however went up by 27.7pc in March 2022 when compared to the imports of $16.772 in February 2022.