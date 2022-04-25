What was Shaan Shahid’s problem with Shoaib Akhtar’s birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar?

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid – who seems to be a supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan – criticised Pakistan’s former pacer Shoaib Akhtar for not wishing Imran Khan on his birthday after Akhtar posted a tweet wishing former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, Shaan replied to Shoaib’s birthday wish to Tendulkar, saying that he did not see any tweet by Akhtar wishing Imran Khan on his birthday.

“Wah bhai inki to yaad hai .. @ImranKhanPTI ki 5 th October ko birthday thee 2021 main .. ek bhi message nahi apkay twitter account per .. bhai ? wrote Shaan.

On April 24, the pacer tweeted a birthday wish for Tendulkar and posted a picture with him as well. “Happy Birthday. Hope you are having a wonderful day,” Akhtar wrote.

Akhtar has not yet responded to Shaan’s criticism, however, Shaan’s tweet garnered netizens’ responses as soon as it was posted. Take a look:

Comedian Mustafa Chaudhary replied to Shaan’s tweet and wrote, “Is it written in ICC’s book to wish Imran Khan his birthday?