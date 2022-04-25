Joy for Usman in Royal Palm Ramzan Golf

LAHORE: The final segment of the three-segment Royal Palm Ramzan Golf Tournament 2022 culminated at the Royal Palm Golf Course here on Monday. In this race for sacred and devotional honors, the golf player who surfaced as the endearingly successful one was Rana Usman. Through accurate hitting on the par 4 and par 5 holes, admirable shot making off the fairways and backed by nerve free putting on the greens, Usman compiled an aggregate score of net 65, which represented total excellence and fetched him the Royal Palm Ramzan Rose Bowl title for the year 2022. During the course of this effort, he faced a determined challenge from players like Rahim Nasir, Junaid Fazal, Jehanzeb Khan, Sardar Aqil, Abid Farooq, Jaudat Hussain, Haroon Ali Khan and Nisar Zaman who made a steady and incessant effort to capture the numinous and inspiring title but in the ultimate reckoning, it was Rana Usman who stood out and others had to be content with positions in the runner-up slots. As for the runner-up position achiever, full commendation for the way Nisar Zaman displayed his golfing acumen which fetched him an impressive net score of 68 and helped him to emerge as the notable one behind the champion Usman. The third position was secured by SM Shakeel with a score of net 68 but he lost to Nisar as his score over the second segment was more than Nisar’s. In the allied events, M Abid had the honour of winning the first gross with a score of gross 71. agencies