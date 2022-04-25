Larrazabal wins seventh title to delight Spanish fans

TARRAGONA: Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal claimed his seventh European Tour title on Sunday when he carded five successive birdies for a one-shot triumph at the Handa Championship. The 38-year-old Spaniard was in sixth place at the start of the final round but stormed into the lead with gains at the fourth, seventh, ninth, tenth, 11th, 12th and 13th. His final round score of 62 for a total 15 under par was enough for victory. Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui was second with Canada’s Aaron Cockerill and Hennie Du Plessis of South Africa two shots off the pace. “What a day. But I knew that my golf was there,” said Larrazabal. “I couldn’t make any putts the first three days but I told my girlfriend last night that she had to choose the clothing for the (winning) pictures! “I’m glad I got the seventh title at home. I live one hour and 15 minutes up the road and it’s very special to win in Spain, in front of a few friends of mine, and obviously in front of my girlfriend and my brother.”