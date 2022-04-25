Seminar on social hybrid enterprise geared to national development held

A Social Hybrid Enterprise geared to National Development, (Welfare Sector)” held at FUSST. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Foundation, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik was the Chief Guest. He elaborately dilated on the function and organization of the Fauji Foundation. During his address the chief guest highlighted the welfare projects being undertaken by the Fauji Foundation. The interactive session included question and answers. At the end the Rector FUI, Maj Gen Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI (M) (Retd) presented the University souvenir to the Chief Guest.