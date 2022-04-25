Development of disaster management villages in full swing: official

The development work on establishment of disaster management villages, at the divisional level to facilitate the affected people across Balochistan, is in full swing as a large bit of the allocated amount has also been approved for implementation of the project. According to sources, Balochistan Government has allocated one billion rupees in the current fiscal year for the establishment of Disaster Management Villages at the divisional level of the province. For that matter, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has ordered Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to increase its stockpiles so that relief goods could immediately be dispatched in the event of any emergency. Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan Government said the PDMA had been directed to take precautionary measures especially during the monsoon period to tackle the impending calamities in the province. He further revealed that the province had been badly affected by disasters in the past and the provincial government had taken various initiatives for immediate measures to tackle disaster and disaster like situation.