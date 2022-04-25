Cuban envoy calls out Ahsan for ‘disrespectful’ remarks

Cuba Ambassador to Pakistan Zéner Caro on Monday called out Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal for his “disrespectful” remarks on Cuba, given during a press conference in Lahore a day earlier.

At a media talk on Sunday, Iqbal had said that Pakistan wanted to become a strong country for which it needed a strong economy and positioning with the global economy. He said he did not want Pakistan to turn into Cuba or North Korea. “We have to set Pakistan on the path of [development, like] Malaysia, Turkey, China and South Korea,” the minister had added.

Responding to Iqbal’s comments, Caro tweeted, “Fortunately, Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s disrespectful mention of Cuba in his press conference in Lahore does not represent and has nothing to do with Pakistanis’ true respect and deep affection for Cuba.”