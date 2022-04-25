By-election on NA-240 on June 16: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold a by-election on June 16 in the National Assembly constituency of NA-240 Korangi, Karachi-II.

According to ECP, electors have been asked to elect their candidate to fill the seat from the said constituency, which has become vacant due to the death of Iqbal Muhammad Khan, MNA

It added that Election Commissioner, Director, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Pervaiz Ahmed Kalhoro has been appointed as District Returning Officer for the election to the said National Assembly seat.

As per the plan, public notice will be issued by the RO on April 30 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates will be May 7 to May 10. The date of publication of the names of the nominated candidates will be May 11.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be May 14 while the last date for filing appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officer’s rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be May 17.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be May 21 while the date of publication of the revised list of candidates will be May 23.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be May 24 while the date of allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates will be May 25.