16 member AJK cabinet sworn in

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday administered oath of office to the 14 new ministers of the 16 member Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan led PTI Government.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the PM House in the State metropolis which was attended among others by AJK premier Tanveer Ilyas, Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, and members of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Those who took oath of the office included Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Ali Shan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed and Chaudhry Yasir Sultan.

It may be recalled here that two members of the PM’s cabinet including Khwaja Farooq Ahmed and Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed had already taken oath of their office last week.

Meanwhile President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday lauded Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) for providing relief to less privileged segments of the society across the state.

Addressing Ramadan food package distribution ceremony held under the aegis of KORT, Barrister Sultan said that KORT’s services for the welfare of humanity were highly appreciable. He said, KORT’s welfare activities in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bhimber, Khoi Ratta have been instrumental in alleviating the sufferings of the poor masses living in remote areas.

Sultan said that no doubt that the government has been striving hard to provide relief to the common masses but the role of the private sector in uplift of masses was also important.

Assuring his government’s every possible support to the Trust, Barrister Chaudhary said it was heartening to see that besides providing relief to people in Azad Kashmir, the KORT had been on forefront in delivering relief to the Afghan people.He also hailed KORT’s management for launching various schemes for the welfare of the people.

The ceremony was presided over by Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed while the KORT Chairman Chaudhry Akhtar was also present on the occasion.