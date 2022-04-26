Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 26 April 2022 is being sold for Rs. 114460 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 133500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 26 April 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 133500 Rs. 122374 Rs. 116813 Rs. 100125 per 10 Gram Rs. 114460 Rs. 104921 Rs. 100153 Rs. 85845 per Gram Gold Rs. 11446 Rs. 10492 Rs. 10015 Rs. 8585

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.