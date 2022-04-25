Bilawal Bhutto to take oath as foreign minister on Wednesday

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take an oath as the foreign minister on April 27, 2022.

According to the sources Bilawal Bhutto was presently in Karachi and all matters concerned with his oath-taking were settled.

Earlier on Saturday, senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira confirmed that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take oath as foreign minister (FM) in a day or two.

Talking to the media in London, he said that all matters had been sorted out in this regard and that the PPP chairman had left for Pakistan after meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was learnt that the consultation regarding Bilawal’s oath as minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet had been done and the decision had been conditionally attached with the provision of ministries to ANP and Mohsin Dawar.