LHC suspends ECP’s Punjab LB polls scheduled from June 9

In an interim decision, the Lahore High Court (LHC) postponed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) schedule for local body elections in Punjab.

On the petitions of Akbar Ali Dogar and other lawyers challenging the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021, the divisional bench of the LHC issued a brief ruling.

On May 24, the court issued a 27-A notice to Advocate General Punjab, requesting his responses.

The petitioners claimed that the Governor of Punjab issued the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021, which gave the Punjab Chief Minister authority.

The appeal requested that Sections 3 and 71 of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 be suspended, as well as the Local Bodies elections slated for June 9th in Punjab.