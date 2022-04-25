Muslim countries envoys invited for iftar dinner at PMO

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to host an Iftar meal in Pakistan in honour of Muslim diplomats, where they will discuss Muslim solidarity and Islamophobia.

The iftar meal invitation has been extended to the ambassadors of Muslim nations in Pakistan.

According to reports citing sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on April 27 after his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

On the fringes of the visit, the prime minister would do Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage).

The premier will be accompanied by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.