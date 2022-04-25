3 women, 1 man stabbed to death in Southern London

LONDON: Four people were stabbed to death in a pre-dawn attack in a South London neighborhood on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police were alerted to a disturbance at a property on Delaford Road, near South Bermondsey train station. When the police came to the residence, they forced their entry and found four people with stab wounds.

They were taken to a hospital, where medical staff at emergency services proclaimed them dead upon arrival. Later, a suspect in the crime was apprehended and taken to a police station in South London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings, and the victims’ next of kin have been informed of their deaths.