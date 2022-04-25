Eid shopping gains momentum in capital

ISLAMABAD: With the start of the last Ashra of Ramadan, Eid shopping is picking up momentum in the capital city as a rush of buyers is being witnessed in almost all markets and shopping malls after Iftari till late at night.

A number of local brands have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to attract buyers and gain maximum profits.

The young girls along with their family members come out for shopping soon after breaking fast and are seen busy buying shoes, cosmetics, ready-made garments, eye-catching artificial jewellery, multi-colored bangles, and other items for the upcoming festival of eid celebrations, showed a PTV report.

Like previous years, this year too, a colourful variety of stalls have been set up in different cities of the country for Eid in which various types of cosmetics, earrings, glittering bangles, embroidered clothes, and jewellery have been displayed, said a citizen.

The customers’ are gradually picking up and hopefully it will further go up as Eid-ul-fitar approaches,” said a vendor while selling bangles on the road.

“I have completed shopping for my kids and I have bought clothes and matching shoes”, said a female customer.

Hawkers also made brisk sales of clothes, footwear, cosmetics, and other goods as these products are generally purchased by low-income people ahead of Eid, said another citizen.

On the other hand, many Eid shoppers also complained of overpricing, especially of women’s and kids’ clothing wear.

An owner of a ready-made garment shop said they have a wide range of variety to fit people of all ages, especially kids. These days, kids’ related items are in high demand, because every family, whatever its economic position, prefers to buy something for their young ones, he added.

Mostly the sale of ready-made garments increased in the last days of Ramadan when garment outlets displayed various ready-made clothes on sale which was attracting mothers, said a shopkeeper.

The severe rush of customers was witnessed in shops selling on 25 to 50 percent discounts, said a female.

The low-income people prefer visiting stalls on roadsides and on footpaths because products available on these stalls are less expensive than the other shops, said a motorist.