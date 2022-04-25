3 multipurpose dams to generate over 25 MW energy: official source

The three multipurpose dams to be constructed in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan Districts would generate 25.5 megawatts electricity and help irrigate thousands of acres barren lands in the region.

New dams included Tank Zam Dam, Chodwan Zam Dam and Daraban Dam to be constructed on priority basis as the region was facing water shortage, said an official source.

After construction these dams an estimated 109,721 acres of barren land would be irrigated. These dams would also bring an agricultural revolution in KP’s impoverished zone, besides ensuring food security and creating job opportunities for the local people.

By using water efficient models the command area can be enhanced and would help in achieving self-sufficiency in food sector as per the vision of the government.

The decision of the provincial government was highly lauded by the people of Tank and DI Khan who were of the view that would highly usher a new era of prosperity in the area.