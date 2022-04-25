Bank of Shanghai net profit up 5.54 pct in 2021

Bank of Shanghai said its net profit rose 5.54 percent in 2021 from 2020, and its operating revenue climbed 10.81 percent. The lender’s net profit stood at 22.04 billion yuan (3.41 billion U.S. dollars) and its operating revenue reached 56.23 billion yuan. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 12.16 percent at the end of 2021, down 0.7 percentage points from the end of 2020. The bank attributed the drop to the fast-rising loans and corporate bonds amid its efforts to serve the financing needs of the real economy. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.25 percent at the end of 2021, up 0.03 percentage points from the end of 2020.