Mehak Ali lights up Times Square

Pakistani singer Mehak Ali has been featured on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador for ‘EQUAL Pakistan’ as the audio streaming giant continues to turn up the volume on local women creators.

After naming Grammy Award-winning Arooj Aftab as its first ‘Equal’ Pakistan Ambassador for the Month of March, Spotify has selected Mehak Ali for this month.

The world’s most popular streaming service aims to celebrate female creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world.

Particularly in light of the holy month of Ramazan, the new edition is “updated its Ramadan Destination for Pakistani listeners, curated for every Ramadan moment”. The decision to choose Mehak also has thought behind it since she has released a kalaam called ‘Sallay Ala Nabiyena’.

The artist has thanked her fans and Spotify for the honour. She tweeted: “Same day , same place, At Times Square New York. I never knew I’ll be on a billboard one day at Times Square. Thank you everyone for all the love and support. I’m so grateful. Alhumdulillah for everything.” After becoming the Equal Ambassador in this glorious month, Mehak Ali noted in a statement, “It is an honor to be selected as an Ambassador for EQUAL Pakistan especially in a month as auspicious as Ramadan. This is an opportunity not just for me as a woman to inspire women in the country but provide listeners with a beautiful track for this Holy Month.”

Mehak Ali, who has become a household name in Pakistan, is also representing women creators of Pakistan at a global level.