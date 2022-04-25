Shahid Kapoor revealed what he wants from Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is all hit the theatres on the 22nd of April. Ever since the first trailer of the film dropped last year, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the actor back in action after almost three years. Shahid himself has been on his toes as his beloved film is finally set to come to the theatres after being delayed numerous times. The actor has been busy with the movie’s promotional activities. While today Shahid is one of the biggest names in the industry, a few years ago, the Jab We Met actor in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed the things he wanted from Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

During the conversation, Shahid was quizzed about what was that one thing he wanted to have from Saif Ali Khan and his reply left everyone in awe. Shahid said that he wanted to play the role of Langda Tyagi in Omkara – a role which had won Saif a lot of appreciation. He expressed, “That was an amazing character, I wish I would have got the opportunity to play that role especially with Vishal sir.” Talking about Ranbir, Shahid confessed he wanted to have his legacy.

Shahid also mentioned, “I think the legacy he has behind him, the family that he is born to and the privilege that he had of interacting and growing up around people who have been so legendary.” He added that he believed that’s a very special thing to have, very fortunate to be born in that kind of family.