Will Smith vacations in India

Will Smith is catching flights, not feelings! On April 23, the King Richard star, 53, was spotted taking photos with fans at a private airfield in Mumbai, India. The outing marks Will’s first public appearance since he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock, 57, live on television during the 2022 Oscars in March.

While it is not immediately clear why Will was in India, the actor appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled and waved at fans. His fashion choices also looked equally as cool and relaxed as Will sported a white t-shirt, gray shorts, white tights and a pair of sneakers.

On March 27, Will notoriously made headlines after he struck Chris in the face following a joke the comedian made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her then-hairstyle.

The actor, who later won the award for Best Actor, has subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and issued a public apology to Chris on Instagram.

He wrote, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

As a result of his actions, Will was banned from attending any Academy events-including the Oscars-for the next 10 years.

In a statement to E! News following the ban, the actor shared, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Will’s not the only one trying to move on from the incident. Chris has since embarked on his own comedy tour, where he told audiences that he “hasn’t even had time to process” the moment yet, let alone “talked to anyone about it, despite what you may have heard.”

After calling for a “season of healing” last month, Jada made her first public appearance earlier this month while celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on April 10.

However, in the opening cards of the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada seemingly hinted in a statement that her family may decide to revisit the topic on the program in the future.

After sharing that the family has been “focused on deep healing” since the altercation, the statement continued, “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”