Bangladesh’s Shakib returns for Sri Lanka Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the national side with selectors naming a 16-man squad Sunday for the first Test of two-match series against Sri Lanka next month. Shakib was part of Bangladesh’s one-day international squad during the recent tour of South Africa, with a 2-1 victory giving the visitors their first ever series win in that country. He missed the Test series against the Proteas because of a family emergency. The 35-year-old, who is also Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, returned to action this week with the domestic Dhaka Premier League.

Opening batsman Shadman Islam, who made just nine runs in his sole South Africa Test, made the way for Shakib. The home side also left out fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for injury and added uncapped pacer Rejaur Rahman. “Taskin has an injury problem. He can come to the squad for the second Test provided he recovers sufficiently,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. Shoriful Islam was also included in the side, subject to a fitness test that Minhajul was optimistic the pace bowler would pass. Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 and the first Test will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 15. Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium will host the second Test from May 23.

Squad:

Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam.