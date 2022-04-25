‘Disappointed’ Virat Kohli gets batting tips from Brian Lara

NEW DELHI: Disappointed with back-to-back flop innings and a poor performance during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), India’s former captain Virat Kohli received batting tips from West Indies’ legendary former player Brian Lara. After being dismissed for the second time in a row on the Golden Duck, Virat Kohli on Saturday approached Brian Lara, batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad and sought batting tips at the stadium. He told Lara about the difficulties he was facing during the IPL. Meanwhile, Lara gave his tips and suggestions to overcome the issues. Virat Kohli has not smashed even a single half-century during the ongoing IPL. Earlier, India former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and other cricketers suggested Virat Kohli take a break from the game.