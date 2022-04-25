Swiatek wins fourth consecutive title with Stuttgart triumph

STUTTGART: World number one Iga Swiatek won her fourth consecutive WTA title this year as she swept aside Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to claim the Stuttgart final on Sunday. The 20-year-old picked up her 23rd straight victory as she added Stuttgart to title wins in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. Swiatek was relentless, breaking Sabalenka’s serve twice in the opening set, then greeting every point won with a clenched fist of celebration to seal a 6-2, 6-2 win. “It was a tough match, we fought for every game, hopefully there will be many more to come,” said Swiatek. Swiatek threw her racquet in the air with joy and held up four fingers for each of her titles in 2022 after breaking Sabalenka’s serve in the final game to convert her third championship point. Her debut at the clay-court Stuttgart tournament culminated with a commanding performance as she needed just 85 minutes to dispatch Sabalenka, ranked fourth in the world. Swiatek was the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2020 French Open. She now owns seven career titles.