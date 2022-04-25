PSG wrap up record equalling 10th Ligue 1 title despite Lens draw

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title on Saturday, moving level with Saint-Etienne, despite being held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Lens. Lionel Messi looked to have curled in a fine winner in the 68th minute, but Lens dampened the already muted title party at the Parc des Princes through Corentin Jean with two minutes left. PSG have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four matches remaining. Mauricio Pochettino’s men reclaim the crown from Lille, who were shock champions last season. It is the capital giants’ eighth Ligue 1 triumph in the last 10 seasons, powered by the investment of their Qatari owners. This season will still be seen as a failure for PSG, though, after collapsing to a dramatic loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, after also suffering a surprise French Cup loss to Nice. On Saturday, an inevitable league title was confirmed in a strangely non-celebratory atmosphere in Paris, with some ‘ultras’ leaving early in protest after the Champions League exit. Attention in the French capital will now turn to the future of Kylian Mbappe, with the star forward still to decide whether to stay at PSG or leave for Real Madrid before next season.