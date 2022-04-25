Hamza to take oath even if entire PTI falls ill: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz will take oath ‘even if the entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) falls ill, including President Arif Alvi and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.’

Answering questions, raised by ex-premier Imran Khan in his recent presser, through the PML-N official Twitter handle, Marriyum said he had no authority to question the functioning of courts at night, as they flouted the orders of the courts.

“The president of Pakistan appointed by Imran Khan is actively violating the Constitution in Punjab, so the courts are open at night,” Marriyum said.

The federal minister accused former prime minister Imran of being a fascist, adding that he should stop violating the Constitution.

“They [PTI] hold the Constitution, democracy and parliament hostage and then ask why are the courts open?” she questioned.

Marriyum said the nation was witness to the violation of the Constitution at the hands of President Alvi. She said the judiciary was being dragged into Imran Khan’s “conspiracy” and being labelled a traitor, says a news report.

The minister said all, “unconstitutional gangs, including Imran Khan, his President Arif Alvi, and the Governor of Punjab” should be punished under Article 6 for treason.

“You are sick-minded, undemocratic and fascists, your dark age is fading,” she added.

Marriyum’s remarks came after reports of Governor Cheema reportedly being hospitalized in Lahore on complaints of food poisoning and fever were doing rounds.

According to media reports, doctors at the governor’s residence conducted a medical assessment after which he was taken to the hospital for medical tests.