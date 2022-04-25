It’s more urgent to raise Kashmir issue at Congress than before: Ilhan Omar

The visiting US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that meeting victims of Indian ceasefire violations and “seeing them suffer” had made it all the more necessary than before to raise the Kashmir issue at the Congress.

“Having met the Kashmiri people in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), who nurse the bullet wounds, due to ceasefire violations by India, was an incredible experience and this first-hand experience has put me under an obligation to stand for human rights and human dignity”, she said when asked about her bold stance on Kashmir and Palestine by the APP here at a local hotel.

During her four-day visit on the invitation of the Pakistan government, the US Congresswoman visited the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK, and met the President, Prime Minister, cabinet members and leaders of political parties. She also visited the Walled City of Lahore.

Omar said she had always taken up the questions of Kashmir and Palestine in the Congress but “I had not had the opportunity to visit the place in person. It was incredibly awful to meet the people first hand and ask them how they want to be in partnership with me as a lawmaker and advocate of (the) human rights.”

When asked if she would raise the issue at the Congress, she said having met the people in person and seeing them suffer made the necessity of raising the issue at the Congress more urgent than listening to it from the others. About herself, Omar said her story was of “trial and triumph”.

“I was born in Somalia but had to flee the country due to civil war and lived for four years in generous Kenya before me and my family were sponsored to come to the United States of America (USA).

Here I was able to continue my studies and live in a community of warm-hearted people, although Minnesota is very cold, for the past 20 years. I represent people of my community in the US Congress.”

“I am someone who has experienced oppression and violation of human rights at a young age, and since I have been put into a position of power by people, I deem it my duty to advocate for those who don’t have that power.”

Ilhan Omar said living with the people disenfranchised and facing economic challenges, those who had not had full opportunity to educational opportunities, and those who were dealing with Islamophobia and racial discrimination, had prepared her to fight for the cause of the weak and the exploited, she affirmed. The US Congresswoman said the Pakistani diaspora provided a strong bond between Pakistan and the United States, and noted that those relations had bolstered over the past 75 years. She said the Americans had benefited from the entrepreneurial spirit of the Pakistanis, their innovation, and focus on advancing technology and healthcare.

For many Americans, she said, their first interaction with Pakistanis was when they met them as their physicians and surgeons. The people-to-people contacts cemented equal and mutually beneficial diplomatic relations, she added.

The US Congresswoman recalling the experience of her first visit to Pakistan, said, “I have been humbled by the generosity of the political leaders in Pakistan, who put their differences aside and welcomed me with open arms during my visit to the Federal Capital.”

She dismissed the negative stories that the (foreign) people might have heard about Pakistan and said they would be pleasantly shocked to know how smooth and joyful her trip had been. “I enjoyed every bit of my stay,” Omar said when asked about her impressions of the visit to Pakistan.

She said she was fascinated to find a church, a Sikh temple, and a Hindu temple in close proximity to a mosque when she visited the Walled City of Lahore, which was the best exponent of cultural harmony. She pointed out that visiting Pakistan would help the (foreign) people get over their misgivings about the country.

Omar thanked the Pakistani government and the people for the warmth, generosity and hospitality, saying she had been treated as a family during her maiden short visit to the country. About her visit to Lahore, Ilhan Omar fondly said,” I have seen Lahore in movies from the age of five but it has been an incredible experience to visit Lahore in person and see the Punjabi culture.” It was like the fulfillment of a wish list. “Once I share my experiences on social media, all those who come across my experiences will love to buy a ticket and fly to Lahore,” she added.