Another teenage girl goes missing from Karachi

Days after a girl named Dua Zehra Kazmi was reportedly kidnapped in Karachi, another teenage girl Nimra Kazmi has now gone missing from the Saudabad area of Karachi, it emerged on Sunday.

According to the missing girl’s mother, her 14-year-old daughter went missing on April 20. The missing girl’s mother said that she left her home at 9:00am to go to work but when she returned, her daughter was not at home. Despite frantically searching for Nimra, she was nowhere to be found.

Providing details about her daughter, the grief-stricken mother said that Nimra was a grade-10 student and was preparing for her final exams.

She appealed to the chief minister of Sindh, the police chief, and other higher-ups to look into the matter and recover her daughter as soon as possible.

Per the police, a case related to the missing girl has been registered at the Saudabad Police Station and a search is underway.

It should be noted that Dua Zehra, the girl who earlier went missing from Malir, is still not found. Commenting on the issue, the chief of Karachi Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said the police is employing all-out efforts and the latest technology to search for the child.