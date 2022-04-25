Four injured in blast near Lyari Benazir University

A blast took place near Lyari Benazir University Kashti Chowk in Karachi on Sunday in which at least four persons reportedly got injured who were shifted to hospital The cause of the blast was being ascertained. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident and has sought a detailed report on the blast from commissioner Karachi The CM also ordered to declare emergency in civil and Lyari hospitals. He directed the deputy commissioner of Sindh that the injured should be shifted to the hospital immediately. He said all medical facilities should be provided to the injured admitted in Civil Hospital and Lyari General Hospital.