Speakers for steps to protect environment, restore damaged ecosystems

The 52nd Earth Day reminds us to fully protect the environment with the highest degree of dedication and restoration of the gradually damaged ecosystems and live a sustainable healthy life on the planet.

Addressing a seminar on ” Invest in our Planet ” as chief guest held in collaboration with the college of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Punjab University and Model Steel in Lahore on Sunday to celebrate the Earth Day,Meher Kashif Younis,former senior Vice President Lahore Chamber said event is observed every year to demonstrate full fledged unwavering and unflinching support for environment protection.

He said this is the moment to change it all- the business climate, the political climate and how we take action on climate? He said now is time to fully display the valour to preserve and protect our health,our families and our livelihoods, according to a press release issued here.

He cautioned that it’s going to take all of us and everyone from all segments of the society accounted for partnership for planet.He said ” we have been witnessing a spurt of climate events over the last one decade or more that have badly affected millions of people from extreme heat to flash floods and the covid 19 is also linked to our ecosystems.

Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad Gujjar said” the healthier our ecosystems are,the healthier is planet and its people,restoring our damaged ecosystems,will help to end abject poverty,combat climate change and prevent mass extinction but we will only succeed if everyone plays a part” he added.

He said this year’s theme of day ” Invest in our planet” is mainly focused on activities that promote a partnership among businesses,government and citizens for urgent action towards environmental protection in order to ensure a sustainable future.

He said we should celebrate the day by taking part in activities like picking up litter and plant trees to make our world and life a happier place to live in. He said ” Climate change,man-made change to nature that disrupt biodiversity such as deforestation, land-use-change,intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade,can accelerate the the pace of destruction of the planet” he concluded.