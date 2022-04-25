Anti-India demos as Kashmiris mark Modi’s visit as Black Day

People from Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting both sides of the line of control, besides rest of the world, observed black day on Sunday, to mark strong protest and indignation against the visit of fascist and hard-liner Indian Prime Minister Narrindra Modi to Jammu region of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Call for observing black day against Modi’s visit to IIOJK was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and was supported by Azad Jammu Kashmir government. The observance of black day was also aimed at to register protest against continual forced Indian occupation at the time when the Kashmir freedom struggle has reached at the climax as the blood-stained streets of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were continually being echoed with the mass resentment. “India has turned bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir the largest prison on the earth for last over two year and about 8 months through the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris were constantly defying all restrictions taking to the street agitations against August 5 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution”, said the speakers while addressing the mammoth black-day rally here Sunday morning. The protest rally staged, by the National Events Organizing Committee, joint forum of various public representative organizations of the local civil society to mark the Indian Primer Minister Modi’s visit to occupied Jammu as black day, was led and addressed among others by the city elite and elders including the NEOC Chairman Ch. Amjad Iqbal, Vice Chairmen Yasir Riaz and Muhammad Muneer Qureshi, Secretary General NEOC Altaf Hamid Rao, APHC leader and Chief of Milli Awami Tehreek Muhammad Aslam Malik, President Mirpur District Bar Association Raja Imtiaz Ahmed, Ch. Waqas Ashraf of PPP AJK, Suhail Shujah Mujahid and Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan of Insaf Traders Wing of PTI and local business community leaders, journalists Raja Habib Ullah, Zaffar Mughal and Shujah Jiraal, APCA AJK leader Raja Muhammad Rasheed, Teachers Union leaders Ismail Chaudhry and others.

Lambasting the hard-liner and fanatic Indian Prime Minister Modi, speakers described BJP’s Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace and urged upon the United Nations to perform its due responsibilities for resolving the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions. Mass anti-India and protest rallies and demonstrations in all major cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as in various IIOJK cities were the hallmark of the black day as there was reportedly complete shutter down strike in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir against India’s forcible occupation of the territory and strong Indignation against Modi’s visit to the occupied State.