Two children die in house fire

Two children of a family suffocated to death in a fire incident, taking place at a house in P-DHA near National Hospital, here on Sunday. Police said that the ill-fated children, identified as Ayesha (8), daughter of Babar, and Shahmeer (5), son of Babar, were asleep in a room when the fire erupted suddenly. Both died due to heavy smoke. On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire. Later, the bodies were shifted to General Hospital by the rescuers.