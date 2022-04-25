Outstanding bureaucrat Ahad Cheema likely to resign from civil service

Senior bureaucrat Ahad Cheema is considering tendering his resignation from civil services, a private TV channel reported. Cheema, who is a BPS-20 Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer, was arrested for his alleged involvement in several cases but nothing could be proved against him. According to reports, Cheema is contemplating stepping down from the office due to the treatment he received as a bureaucrat in the last three years. Women of Cheema’s family were also harassed while he was interrogated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Reports said during PML-N’s previous tenure, Cheema played an instrumental role in the Metro Bus and Orange Line train projects. He was also involved in the planning and setting up of private power plants in Punjab. The NAB arrested Cheema on February 21, 2018, to investigate assets beyond means reference and other cases against him. He was released on bail by the Lahore High Court in April.