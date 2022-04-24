Former CA chairman Alan Crompton dies aged 81

SYDNEY: Former Cricket Australia chairman and long-time cricket administrator Alan Crompton has died aged 81. Crompton was the chairman of Cricket Australia, then known as the Australian Cricket Board (ACB), from 1992 to 1995. He had risen to the position after a long career in Sydney grade cricket that was followed by decades in cricket administration. He was chairman of Cricket New South Wales and delegate to CA prior to his chairmanship. As a board member, he also acted as team manager for Australia Test teams on three overseas tours. Crompton was awarded the Order of Australia medal for his services to cricket and life membership of Cricket NSW and Sydney University cricket club. Current CA chairman Lachlan Henderson paid tribute to Crompton in a statement. “Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefitted from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing,” Henderson said. “The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game.