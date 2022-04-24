Gulsim’s film to release in May

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who rose to global fame for her role in ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ on Friday shared the release date of her upcoming film. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who played Aslihan Hatun in ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul,’ shared a poster of the film titled ‘Kurtulu? Hatt?.’ The Turkish language caption accompanying the poster read, “The story of the secret communication network that changed the course of the National Struggle in the most critical period of the War of Independence. #Kurtulu?Hatt? will be in cinemas on May 13!.”