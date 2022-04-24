‘Being Mortal’ suspended amid misbehaviour complaint against Bill Murray

Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal has been suspended following complaints about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on set, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind the movie, sent a letter to the film’s cast and crew on Wednesday, informing them that “filming has been paused due to a complaint and investigations are underway”.

Earlier last week, Deadline had reported that the studio received a complaint against the Murray’s conduct. After reviewing circumstances for three days, Searchlight, owned by Disney, decided this week to put a halt to the movie’s production for an indefinite period.

A source also revealed to THR that Ansari and producer Youree Henley are working with Searchlight to “figure out the next steps” as they were not part of the complaint.

Besides, Variety reported that “nearly half of the movie had been shot before production was stopped this week”.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie was scheduled to release in 2023.