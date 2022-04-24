Turkish actors are very popular in Pakistan: Mehwish

Upcoming Pakistani romantic comedy film London Nahi Jaunga, starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, is currently being shot in Istanbul.

Producer Irfan Malik told Anadolu Agency that it is the third film he shot in Turkey, a country he views as his second home.

“Turkey has excellent technical facilities for filming and there is a large TV industry in the country. They said that there are 8,000 movie theaters here. I would like my films to be released here as well,” said Malik. “TV series from Turkey are shown on Pakistani televisions, but the Turkish films are not shown in Pakistani cinemas. We aim to take steps in this regard to improve the brotherhood and good relations between the two countries.”

Underlining that he is in talks with distributors for his new movie to be screened in Turkey, Malik said, “My goal is to broadcast this movie in Turkey with subtitles and dubbing. Thus, this movie will be the first Pakistani movie to be released in Turkey.”

Saeed said, “I am very happy to be here. All Pakistanis love Turkey. Turks also love and respect us.”

Hayat said crews started shooting the film in Pakistan and shooting the second part continues in the country. “We are shooting the movie in a very beautiful place. I am having a great time with the professional shooting team,” said Hayat.

Underlining that Turkish television series have a great influence in Pakistan, Hayat said, “Turkish actors are very popular in Pakistan. I think Turkey and Pakistan should work together in projects involving Turkish and Pakistani players.”

The cast includes Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhary, Sohail Ahmed and Gohar Rasheed. A portion of the film will be shot in London in the coming days.