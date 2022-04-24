PTI files plea in IHC against ECP’s ‘bias’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) alleged bias in the foreign funding case.

Lawyers Anwar Mansoor Khan and Shah Khawar filed a petition on behalf of PTI’s Amir Kayani. The PTI has made the ECP and 17 political parties respondents in the case. The parties include the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Awami Muslim League (AML), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), Awami National Party (ANP) and others along with ECP, as respondents. The petition called on the court to also decide the cases against the 17 political parties within a month.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that ECP was taking action against PTI adopting a way of discrimination. The ECP had refused to conduct the scrutiny of these political parties, he added. He prayed the court to order ECP to investigate the bank accounts of 17 political parties and complete the process within thirty days. He said that the ECP should also public the details of accounts of these political parties. “The Election Commission should also be ordered to scrutinize the accounts of 17 political parties,” the petition prayed. “It should be ordered that the State Bank of Pakistan investigate the accounts of all political parties and make the details of the findings public.”