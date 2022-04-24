Bilawal to take oath as FM in a day or two: Kaira

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as the foreign minister in a day or two, his party’s leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira confirmed Saturday. Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members took oath, however, he did not take the oath. But Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had assured that the PPP chairman would take the oath after he returns to Pakistan. In a conversation with journalists in London, Kaira said Bilawal has left for Pakistan – after he held two meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on political matters. In their last meeting, the PML-N supremo and PPP chairman – the two key allies in the ruling coalition – discussed ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament” and agree to work closely to “repair the rot across the board,” read a joint statement.