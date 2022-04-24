Yaum-e-Ali (RA) observed with religious fervor

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali(A.S), the fourth caliph of Muslim, observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, with religious fervor and passion. Mourners carried out processions from Imam Barghas, while religious scholars highlighted the contributions of Imam Ali(A.S) being a companion and son in law of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for Islam and Muslims.

In Peshawar, city Majalis were held at Imambarghas while the mourning processions were carried out from their traditional routes under a strict security. A central congregation in connection with the day was held at Imambargah Syed Alam Shah Jafri, Chowk Nasir Khan and culminated after passing through its traditional route.

Similarly, several other mourning processions were also taken out at MohallahMarviHaa, GhariSyedabad, Wadpaga and ImambargahPorwaliBadshah, Hashtnagri. The Majalis and processions were also held in DI Khan, Kohat, Kurram, Parachinar and other districts of the province. The devotees also made arrangements of Iftar and Sehri for the mourners.

The district police in collaboration with the administrations of Imambarghas provided foolproof security to the mourners. Five precessions, 29 Majalis held to mark Youm-e-Ali (RA): Youm-e-Shahadat of Caliph Hazrat Ali MurtazaAlahe Salam was observed today on 21st Ramzan with religious zeal and zest.

As many as 5 processions were taken out and 29 Majalis were held in the district. Foolproof security arrangements have been made on the occasion by district police. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur IbadatNisar, 2 processions and 20 Majalis of A category were given extra security. More than 1000 police officers and personnel including DSPs, special police, and national volunteers performed their duties. Security was placed on the roofs of buildings near the routes of processions and sites of Majalis.

Vehicle parking was kept at a distance of 300 to 500 meters from the place of processions and Majalis. Lady police officers also performed duty at women’s processions. The participants were thoroughly checked before entering processions and Majalis. The control room remained active and vigilant throughout the day. Main procession of Yaum-e-Ali (RA) concludes peacefully: The main procession to mark the Yaum-e-Ali (RA) concluded peacefully at Karbela Gamay Shah amid stringent security arrangements here on Saturday. The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Mubarak Haveli, Mochi Gate. Different khateeb and zakars paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Ali (RA) and highlighted various aspects of his life. Shia organizations set up sabeels of water and milk, juices and food for mourners. The procession concluded at Karbela Gamay Shah after passing through Sunehri Masjid, Rang Mahal, Said Mitha, Tibbi City and Bhaati Gate.

On the directions of DIG Operations DrAbid Khan, the Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion. About 5000 officials of Lahore Police performed security duties. Ten SPs, 25 SDPOs, 80 SHOs, 374 upper subordinates were included. As many as 258 streets in the route of 5km remained closed with barb wires. Snipers deployed on the buildings in the route of main procession while mobile phone service partially suspended for a specific time. All shops on the route of taazia procession remained closed throughout the day.